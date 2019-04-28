Quer ganhar 50 mil diamantes no Free Fire? Concurso promocional termina nesta segunda-feira

Um concurso do Garena Free Fire premiará jogadores do game battle royale. O vencedor ganhará 50 mil diamantes (o recurso mais valioso do jogo).

Free Fire

Para participar é necessário desenhar um outfit do game. O concurso termina nesta segunda-feira (29). Confira todos os prêmios:

1º lugar: 50,000 Diamantes

2º lugar: 30,000 Diamantes

3º lugar: 10,000 Diamantes

1 x mais altos votos vencedor: 5,000 Diamantes

7 X Prémios de excelência (prémios de consolação): 2,000 Diamantes

Como parte do regulamento, é necessário enviar o material para [email protected]. Os vencedores serão anunciados no dia 15 de maio.

