Free Fire: Endgame? Garena cria furor nos jogadores Battle Royale

Por Wellington Botelho

O filme ‘Vingadores: Ultimato’ (Vingadores: Endgame – em inglês) foi lançado mundialmente nesta quinta-feira (26/04).

A produção causou furor nas redes sociais e a Garena também entrou na brincadeira. A empresa compartilhou no Facebook um cartaz de “Free Fire: Endgame”.

A Garena sugeriu uma possível parceria entre o game Battle Royal e o longa-metragem. Sem dúvida, a ideia foi bem aceita pelos jogadores.

“Em um mundo onde todos lutam para sobreviver e traições estão presentes. Alguém tem que parar esse massacre”, escreveu.

Apesar do entusiasmo, a empresa não deu muitas esperanças e sugeriu que tudo é apenas uma brincadeira. Confira a postagem:

*Inicia música épica de acción*⚡FREE FIRE: ENDGAME⚡En un mundo donde todos luchan por sobrevivir y las traiciones se…

Posted by Garena Free Fire on Friday, April 26, 2019

