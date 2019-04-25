Por tempo limitado, Garena libera ‘Vigilante’ no game Free Fire

Vigilante Strike in Diamond Royale

Armed with the best weapons and carrying the weight of resposibility on his back, he will do whatever he can to ensure that harmony is restored once and for all. ⚖Only available for a limited time, the new Diamond Royale grand prize, Vigilante, can be yours! 💎 Spin for a chance to win the ritzy set today! 😍

Posted by Garena Free Fire on Thursday, April 25, 2019