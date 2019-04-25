Por tempo limitado, Garena libera ‘Vigilante’ no game Free Fire

Por Wellington Botelho

A Garena anunciou a liberação de ‘Vigilante’ no game Free Fire. No entanto, a novidade do Battle Royale terá um tempo limitado.

LEIA MAIS:
Battle Royale: Concurso mundial do Garena Free Fire terminará na próxima semana

No Facebook, a empresa divulgou alguns detalhes: “Ele fará tudo o que puder para garantir que a harmonia seja restaurada de uma vez por todas”, revela na descrição.

Battle Royale: Garena libera desconto para jogadores do Free Fire

Um incrível teaser de apresentação foi compartilhado nesta quinta-feira (25/04) pela empresa. Confira o novo vídeo:

Vigilante Strike in Diamond Royale

Armed with the best weapons and carrying the weight of resposibility on his back, he will do whatever he can to ensure that harmony is restored once and for all. ⚖Only available for a limited time, the new Diamond Royale grand prize, Vigilante, can be yours! 💎 Spin for a chance to win the ritzy set today! 😍

Posted by Garena Free Fire on Thursday, April 25, 2019

LEIA TAMBÉM: 

Fortnite Ultimato: ‘Vingadores’ já está disponível no game Battle Royale

Conteúdo Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo