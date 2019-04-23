Battle Royale: Concurso mundial do Garena Free Fire terminará na próxima semana

Jogadores do Free Fire podem participar de um concurso mundial game battle royale. As inscrições terminam na próxima semana.

O vencedor ganhará 50 mil diamantes (o recurso mais valioso do jogo). Confira todos os prêmios que serão entregues:

1º lugar: 50,000 Diamantes

2º lugar: 30,000 Diamantes

3º lugar: 10,000 Diamantes

1x mais altos votos vencedor: 5,000 Diamantes

Para participar é necessário desenhar um outfit do game Battle Royale. Ainda é possível que o trabalho seja parte do design de roupas do jogo.

Free Fire

O concurso termina em 29 de abril de 2019. Para participar, é necessário enviar o material para [email protected]. Confira o regulamento completo neste link.