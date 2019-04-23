Battle Royale: Concurso mundial do Garena Free Fire terminará na próxima semana

Por Wellington Botelho

Jogadores do Free Fire podem participar de um concurso mundial game battle royale. As inscrições terminam na próxima semana.

O vencedor ganhará 50 mil diamantes (o recurso mais valioso do jogo). Confira todos os prêmios que serão entregues:

Epic Games confirma que Fortnite terá crossover de ‘Vingadores: Ultimato’

  • 1º lugar: 50,000 Diamantes
  • 2º lugar: 30,000 Diamantes
  • 3º lugar: 10,000 Diamantes
  • 1x mais altos votos vencedor: 5,000 Diamantes

Para participar é necessário desenhar um outfit do game Battle Royale. Ainda é possível que o trabalho seja parte do design de roupas do jogo.

Free Fire Free Fire

O concurso termina em 29 de abril de 2019. Para participar, é necessário enviar o material para [email protected]. Confira o regulamento completo neste link.

Garena libera novo emote para Free Fire Battle Royale: Wave

Conteúdo Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo