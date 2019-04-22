Garena libera novo emote para Free Fire Battle Royale: Wave

Por Wellington Botelho

O game Free Fire, disponível para Android e IOS, ganhou um novo emote. O popular jogo Battle Royale agora conta “WAVE”.

O anúncio foi feito pela Garena nesta segunda-feira (22). Em uma postagem no Facebok, a empresa divulgou alguns detalhes.

Battle Royale: Confira dúvidas sobre o jogo Garena Free Fire

Segundo a empresa, a novidade para os jogadores já está disponível na loja. "Novo emote, wave, já está disponível no jogo", disse.

O recurso foi bem recebido pelos jogadores. “Meu movimento favorito, adoro este jogo” e “Adorei” foram alguns dos comentários.

Wave with the rave~~~~~ the new emote, Wave, is now available in game! 🌊Keep your cool, knock down the enemies and wave away~~~ like a boss. 😎

Posted by Garena Free Fire on Monday, April 22, 2019

Revisa el siguiente artículo