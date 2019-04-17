Um concurso do Garena Free Fire premiará jogadores do game battle royale. O vencedor ganhará 50 mil diamantes (o recurso mais valioso do jogo).

“Design um outfit de Free Fire o melhor que puder e você pode ganhar alguns prêmios incríveis e uma chance de ter o seu design seja uma parte do design de roupas do jogo”, explicou a empresa. Confira:

1º lugar: 50,000 Diamantes

2º lugar: 30,000 Diamantes

3º lugar: 10,000 Diamantes

1 x mais altos votos vencedor: 5,000 Diamantes

7 X Prémios de excelência (prémios de consolação): 2,000 Diamantes

Apenas as submissões originais serão aceitas. “Nós vamos conferir a autenticidade da obra”, revelou a empresa. O concurso termina em 29 de abril de 2019.

Para participar, é necessário enviar o material para [email protected]. Os vencedores serão anunciados no dia 15 de maio e o regulamento completo está disponível neste link.

