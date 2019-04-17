Battle Royale: Game Fortnite lança novo traje Supersônico

O game Fortnite Battle Royale lançou um novo traje Supersônico. 'Air Royale’ está disponível para os jogadores do título.

O anuncio foi feito nesta quarta-feira (17) pela desenvolvedora Epic Games no Twitter. A novidade vem em quatro estilos diferentes.

“Eleve seu estilo a novas alturas com o novo traje Supersônico! Ele vem com quatro estilos diferentes além de uma mochila com contador de abates”.

Eleve seu estilo a novas alturas com o novo traje Supersônico! Ele vem com quatro estilos diferentes além de uma mochila com contador de abates! pic.twitter.com/HQg4r7HZNp — Fortnite Brasil (@Brasil_Fortnite) April 17, 2019

