Battle Royale: Game Fortnite lança novo traje Supersônico

Por Wellington Botelho

O game Fortnite Battle Royale lançou um novo traje Supersônico. 'Air Royale’ está disponível para os jogadores do título.

O anuncio foi feito nesta quarta-feira (17) pela desenvolvedora Epic Games no Twitter.  A novidade vem em quatro estilos diferentes.

Battle Royale: Vilão Thanos pode voltar ao Fortnite antes da estreia de ‘Vingadores: Ultimato’

“Eleve seu estilo a novas alturas com o novo traje Supersônico! Ele vem com quatro estilos diferentes além de uma mochila com contador de abates”.

LEIA TAMBÉM:

Concurso do Garena Free Fire premiará jogadores do game battle royale

Conteúdo Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo