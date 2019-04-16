Sony divulga os primeiros detalhes do 'PlayStation 5'

A Sony divulgou nesta terça-feira (16) os primeiros detalhes sobre o novo 'PlayStation 5' (provável nome do aparelho).

Em entrevista ao portal 'Wired', Mark Cerny, um dos engenheiros responsáveis pelo sistema, compartilhou algumas informações sobre o novo console da linha.

De acordo com as informações, o novo aparelho PS5 terá retrocompatibilidade. No entanto, não chegará às lojas ainda neste ano.

O novo PlayStation 5 virá com um processador Ryzen da AMD. Ele também será equipado com um SSD (solid-state drive).

Terá tecnologia de ray tracing e suporte à resolução 8k. O lançamento deve ocorrer em 2020. Nenhum outro detalhe específico foi revelado.

