'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4' tem mapa de Arsenal Sandstorm grátis

Por Wellington Botelho

Foi liberado um ‘presente’ especial para os jogadores do game 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4'. E a novidade é por tempo limitado.

A Treyarch Studios revelou que foi liberado gratuitamente o mapa Arsenal Sandstorm em todas as plataformas do game.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Trailer da Operação Grand Heist

'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4' foi lançado em 12 de outubro de 2018 e está disponível para PlayStation 4, Xbox One e Microsoft Windows.

