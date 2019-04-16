'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4' tem mapa de Arsenal Sandstorm grátis

Foi liberado um ‘presente’ especial para os jogadores do game 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4'. E a novidade é por tempo limitado.

A Treyarch Studios revelou que foi liberado gratuitamente o mapa Arsenal Sandstorm em todas as plataformas do game.

'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4' foi lançado em 12 de outubro de 2018 e está disponível para PlayStation 4, Xbox One e Microsoft Windows.

This week in #BlackOps4:

• Free Arsenal Sandstorm map on all platforms

• Deathmatch Domination (PS4)

• Infected (Xbox One/PC)

+ more pic.twitter.com/PUpgnQme0J

— Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) April 15, 2019