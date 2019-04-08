Game ‘The Elder Scrolls: Blades’ é liberado para Android e iOS

Por Wellington Botelho

O game ‘The Elder Scrolls: Blades’, desenvolvido pela Bethesda, foi liberado para todos os jogadores nos sistemas Android e iOS.

Agora não é mais necessário convite para usufruir do jogo. No sistema operacional do Google, já foram feitos mais de 100 mil downloads.

Blades é um jogo free-to-play no formato RPG. O game foi projetado especificamente para dispositivos móveis e possui um recurso de tela sensível ao toque.

LEIA TAMBÉM:

Battle Royale: Traje da semana 8 ‘Ruína’ é revelado pelo Fortnite

Conteúdo Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo