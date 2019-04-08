Game ‘The Elder Scrolls: Blades’ é liberado para Android e iOS

O game ‘The Elder Scrolls: Blades’, desenvolvido pela Bethesda, foi liberado para todos os jogadores nos sistemas Android e iOS.

As part of our #TES25 celebration, we're excited to announce that The Elder Scrolls: #Blades is officially in Early Access!

Ready to play? We're inviting players in waves, so make sure to keep an eye on your email for the invite.

Here's the updated FAQ: https://t.co/TZsYW4pnJy pic.twitter.com/2reothr8Zs

— The Elder Scrolls (@ElderScrolls) March 27, 2019