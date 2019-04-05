NASA realiza últimos testes espaciais para levar homem à Lua

A NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) realizou novos testes espaciais como parte do projeto para levar astronautas à Lua.

Foi acionado nesta quinta-feira (04) um dos quatro motores RS-25 que abastecerão o foguete Space Launch System (SLS).

We're a step closer to returning astronauts to the Moon in the next five years following a successful engine test. The latest “hot fire” was the culmination of 4+ years of testing for the RS-25 engines that will send the @NASA_SLS rocket to space. Details: https://t.co/l07ACHUNob pic.twitter.com/ABwApXoD8V — NASA (@NASA) April 4, 2019

Segundo a agência americana, este foi o primeiro dos últimos testes de motor. Depois, a espaçonave Orion Spacecraft será enviada para a Missão de Exploração 1.

LIVE NOW: We’re firing up one of the four RS-25 engines that will power our @NASA_SLS rocket to deep space destinations like the Moon & Mars. This will be the 1 of the last engine tests until our @NASA_Orion launches for Exploration Mission 1! 🚀Tune in: https://t.co/zdEuOzn9jC pic.twitter.com/jDAbkH1sk9 — NASA (@NASA) April 4, 2019

A base utilizada é o Centro Espacial John Cornelius Stennis, localizado no estado do Mississippi (Estados Unidos). O local é o maior centro de teste de motores de foguetes da NASA.

O desenvolvimento deve durar cinco anos. No entanto, os astronautas devem ser enviados em 2024, depois de algumas missões não tripuladas. Confira:

Very excited to see one of the last @NASA_SLS RS-25 single engine tests from @NASAStennis before these engines will be powering @NASA_Orion to the Moon! pic.twitter.com/xyutzuP8rA — Jim Bridenstine (@JimBridenstine) April 4, 2019

