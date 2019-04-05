NASA realiza últimos testes espaciais para levar homem à Lua

Por Wellington Botelho

A NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) realizou novos testes espaciais como parte do projeto para levar astronautas à Lua.

Foi acionado nesta quinta-feira (04) um dos quatro motores RS-25 que abastecerão o foguete Space Launch System (SLS).

Segundo a agência americana, este foi o primeiro dos últimos testes de motor. Depois, a espaçonave Orion Spacecraft será enviada para a Missão de Exploração 1.

A base utilizada é o Centro Espacial John Cornelius Stennis, localizado no estado do Mississippi (Estados Unidos).  O local é o maior centro de teste de motores de foguetes da NASA.

O desenvolvimento deve durar cinco anos. No entanto, os astronautas devem ser enviados em 2024, depois de algumas missões não tripuladas. Confira:

