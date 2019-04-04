Modo battle royale de ‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4’ está grátis até 30 de abril

O modo battle royale Blackout do game ‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4’ está grátis até 30 de abril. O anúncio foi feito pela Activision nesta semana.

A ação promocional é válida para todos as plataformas do videogame (PS4, Xbox One e PC). Confira a postagem:

Getting in is free — breaking out is the hard part.

Tag your squad and drop into Blackout for free through April 30th, live now on all platforms. #BlackOps4 pic.twitter.com/7zh3JZmmRz

— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 2, 2019