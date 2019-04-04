Modo battle royale de ‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4’ está grátis até 30 de abril

Por Wellington Botelho

O modo battle royale Blackout do game ‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4’ está grátis até 30 de abril. O anúncio foi feito pela Activision nesta semana.

A ação promocional é válida para todos as plataformas do videogame (PS4, Xbox One e PC). Confira a postagem:   

