Game Borderlands 3 ganha data oficial de lançamento

Por Wellington Botelho

Borderlands 3 chega em três plataformas ainda neste ano. O game será liberado para Xbox One, PlayStation 4 e PC em 13 de setembro.

A data foi revelada nesta quarta-feira (03). Também foi liberado um “trailer oficial de anúncio” do game. Confira o vídeo:

“O jogo de tiro e saque original voltou, trazendo milhares de armas e uma nova aventura movida a caos. Exploda novos inimigos em mundos inéditos como um dos quatro Caça-Arcas novos, com árvores de talentos, habilidades e personalização robustas”.

“Jogue sozinho ou junte-se a amigos para enfrentar inimigos insanos, obter espólios até não poder mais e salvar seu lar dos líderes de seita mais brutais da galáxia”, disse a desenvolvedora.

No total, são quatro versões diferentes: Borderlands 3 Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, Super Deluxe Edition e Borderlands Loot Chest Collection Edition 3.

Battle Royale: Epic Games faz ajustes no game Fortnite

