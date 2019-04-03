Game Borderlands 3 ganha data oficial de lançamento

Borderlands 3 chega em três plataformas ainda neste ano. O game será liberado para Xbox One, PlayStation 4 e PC em 13 de setembro.

A data foi revelada nesta quarta-feira (03). Também foi liberado um “trailer oficial de anúncio” do game. Confira o vídeo:

“O jogo de tiro e saque original voltou, trazendo milhares de armas e uma nova aventura movida a caos. Exploda novos inimigos em mundos inéditos como um dos quatro Caça-Arcas novos, com árvores de talentos, habilidades e personalização robustas”.

#Borderlands3 arrives on Xbox One, PS4, and PC on September 13, 2019! Tune in to the Gameplay Reveal Event on May 1st, where we’ll debut the first hands-on looks! Pre-order now to get the Gold Weapon Skins Pack!

➜ https://t.co/inj5DmoR3U pic.twitter.com/xjbIqrdZus

— Borderlands 3 (@Borderlands) April 3, 2019