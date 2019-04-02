Garena lança teaser inédito do mundial do game Free Fire

Por Wellington Botelho

A Garena lançou um teaser inédito do campeonato mundial do game Free Fire. O material foi compartilhado no Facebook.

O vídeo ‘Free Fire World Cup 2019 – The Best Teams’ (As melhores equipes – em tradução livre) foi divulgado nesta terça-feira (02).

O material também mostra as duas equipes brasileiras que participarão da disputa. No total, serão 100 mil dólares (quase R$ 400 mil) em prêmios.

A World Cup do game battle royale acontece no próximo domingo (07) e será realizada na cidade de Bangkok (Tailândia). Confira o vídeo:

Free Fire World Cup 2019 – The Best Teams

From around the regions, 12 of the best teams chosen come together in one country, one arena. 🇹🇭Live from BITEC Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre, catch all the action live on the 7th of April 2019. 📺More info will be released soon, so stay tuned! 🙌

Posted by Garena Free Fire on Monday, April 1, 2019

