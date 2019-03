Norwegian Air começa a operar no Brasil neste fim de semana: Rota Rio-Londres

View this post on Instagram

We are proud to unveil Norwegian's newest tail fin hero, and eighth American to be immortalized on a Norwegian aircraft: Harvey Milk. Milk, among the best known civil rights leaders in modern history, fearlessly pursued the freedom for every human being to live life with authenticity and courage. Harvey Milk’s mission was reflective of a pioneering spirit. His legacy will travel the world, his name and likeness adorning the tail of a state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner. We can’t think of a better way to honor Harvey Milk’s bravery and courage than to dedicate this tribute that will span the globe for years to come, reinforcing Norwegian's joint commitment to making the world a smaller, friendlier and more inclusive place. #FlyNorwegian #TailFinHero #Dreamliner