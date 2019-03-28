'Borderlands 3' é anunciado oficialmente; assista ao trailer

Por Wellington Botelho

O game 'Borderlands 3' foi anunciado oficialmente. A Gearbox Software revelou a informação nesta quinta-feira (28).

“Prepare-se para uma nova aventura cheia de caos", revelou na descrição. Confira o primeiro trailer do novo jogo.

Mais informações

Serão liberadas mais informações sobre o jogo em breve. Em 3 de abril terão novos dados, de acordo com a desenvolvedora.

