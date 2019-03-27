Brasil terá duas equipes representantes no campeonato mundial do Garena Free Fire

Por Wellington Botelho

O Brasil terá duas equipes representantes no campeonato mundial do game Garena Free Fire Battle Royale. A World Cup será realizado na cidade de Bangkok, na Tailândia.

O primeiro mundial movimentará jogadores de vários países.  As nacionais ‘Tropa M3C’ e ‘GPS Veteranos’ lutaram pelo título. Confira:

A mega disputa acontece em 7 de abril e as 12 melhores disputarão o grande prêmio. O primeiro lugar receberá 50 mil dólares (quase R$ 200 mil).

Uma febre mundial, o game Free Fire é um jogo eletrônico mobile de ação-aventura do gênero battle royale, desenvolvido pela 111dots Studio e publicado pela Garena.

