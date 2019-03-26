'Super Dragon Ball Heroes - World Mission': Vídeo revela modos de jogo

Por Wellington Botelho

Um vídeo compartilhado nesta terça-feira (26) revela alguns modos de jogo do “Super Dragon Ball Heroes – World Mission”.

O material foi compartilhado pela Bandai Namco Entertainment America. O game chega em 5 de abril para Nintendo Switch e PC. Confira:

