MLB The Show 19: Confira trailer ‘Countdown to Launch’

O título MLB The Show 19 será lançado no dia 26 de março. E neste semana foi liberada o trailer ‘Countdown to Launch’ (Contagem regressiva para o lançamento – em tradução livre).

O game é um jogo de beisebol do SIE San Diego Studio e publicado pela Sony. Estará disponível na próxima semana para PlayStation 4. Confira o vídeo:

