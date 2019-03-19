Battle Royale: Saiba como liberar a Blackheart Cup no Fortnite

Por Wellington Botelho

A desenvolvedora Epic Games repassou uma dica preciosa para os jogadores do popular game Battle Royale Fortnite.

Em uma postagem no Twitter, nesta terça-feira (19), a empresa revelou como liberar a Blackheart Cup. Confira a publicação:

‘Código Konami’ é encontrado no controle ‘Stadia’ durante transmissão do Google

“Fique no Top3% em qualquer Evento Teste da Provação até as 13h do dia 23 de março para liberar a Blackheart Cup nesse final de semana!”.

