‘Código Konami’ é encontrado no controle ‘Stadia’ durante transmissão do Google

Por Wellington Botelho

O Google anunciou nesta terça-feira (19) uma nova plataforma de streaming de jogos. A apresentação aconteceu no GDC19.

Durante o evento, também foi apresentado “Stadia Controller”.  E beste momento, foi possível ver na parte traseira do objeto o ‘Código Konami’, conforme revelou o site  Fayerwayer.

"Cima, Cima, Baixo, Baixo, Esquerda, Direita, Esquerda, Direta, B, A, Start", normalmente habilita algum tipo de opção secreta em games. Confira:

Stadia Reprodução

