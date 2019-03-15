Nave Soyuz! NASA envia ao espaço mais três astronautas

Por Wellington Botelho

A espaçonave Soyuz MS-12, com três astronautas, foi lançada ao espaço nesta quinta-feira (14/03). O projeto faz parte da Expedição 59.

O veículo saiu do Cosmódromo de Baikonur (Base de lançamento Espacial) no Cazaquistão (País na Ásia Central). Confira vídeo do momento:

E os astronautas da NASA, Nick Hague e Christina Koch, e o cosmonauta russo Alexey Ovchinin já chegaram à Estação Espacial Internacional (EEI), destino final do grupo.

Veja o momento exato que a espaçonave Soyuz ‘estaciona’ na EEI (cerca de 250 milhas do nosso planeta). Confira vídeo:

A esquipe se juntou aos três profissionais que já estavam no local, somando um total de seis astronautas na Estação. Veja:

Segundo a agência espacial americana, os membros da tripulação continuarão com importantes experiências de pesquisa em áreas como biologia, ciências da Terra, pesquisa humana, ciências físicas e desenvolvimento de tecnologia.

