Nave Soyuz! NASA envia ao espaço mais três astronautas

A espaçonave Soyuz MS-12, com três astronautas, foi lançada ao espaço nesta quinta-feira (14/03). O projeto faz parte da Expedição 59.

LIVE NOW: A trio has been orbiting the planet in the Soyuz MS-12 spacecraft since they launched at 3:14pm ET. @AstroHague, @Astro_Christina & cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin will dock with the @Space_Station soon to begin their space exploration mission. Watch: https://t.co/PB7zFDzdey pic.twitter.com/Z2eG03i1ms — NASA (@NASA) March 15, 2019

O veículo saiu do Cosmódromo de Baikonur (Base de lançamento Espacial) no Cazaquistão (País na Ásia Central). Confira vídeo do momento:

3-2-1… LIFTOFF! 🚀 At 3:14pm ET, @AstroHague, @Astro_Christina and cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin launched on a journey to their new home aboard the @Space_Station for a six-and-a-half-month mission. Tune in: https://t.co/sMdhJOnzA3 Ask questions using #askNASA pic.twitter.com/BMtNELZU2I — NASA (@NASA) March 14, 2019

E os astronautas da NASA, Nick Hague e Christina Koch, e o cosmonauta russo Alexey Ovchinin já chegaram à Estação Espacial Internacional (EEI), destino final do grupo.

LIFTOFF! Expedition 59 crew @Astro_Christina, @AstroHague, and Alexey Ovchinin are on their way to @Space_Station! Check out the first photos of launch – https://t.co/oHGmm09if6 pic.twitter.com/CKR8kmDAsa — NASA HQ PHOTO (@nasahqphoto) March 14, 2019

Veja o momento exato que a espaçonave Soyuz ‘estaciona’ na EEI (cerca de 250 milhas do nosso planeta). Confira vídeo:

Welcome to the @Space_Station! The Soyuz spacecraft carrying @AstroHague, @Astro_Christina & cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin docked to our orbiting laboratory at 9:01pm ET while flying about 250 miles over the Pacific Ocean just west of Peru. Watch: https://t.co/mzKW5uDsTi pic.twitter.com/fGcu2gVF6E — NASA (@NASA) March 15, 2019

A esquipe se juntou aos três profissionais que já estavam no local, somando um total de seis astronautas na Estação. Veja:

Greetings Earthlings! 👋 Three space travelers opened the hatch to their new home on the @Space_Station at 11:07pm ET. Read how @AstroHague, @Astro_Christina & cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin were welcomed by their space-faring crew mates & what’s next for them: https://t.co/lbrkMlb3Jl pic.twitter.com/ULQnGXtdE0 — NASA (@NASA) March 15, 2019

Segundo a agência espacial americana, os membros da tripulação continuarão com importantes experiências de pesquisa em áreas como biologia, ciências da Terra, pesquisa humana, ciências físicas e desenvolvimento de tecnologia.

Here’s a look at #Pi in the sky for #PiDay! Today at 3:14pm ET, three humans left Earth on a journey to the @Space_Station. 🚀@AstroHague, @Astro_Christina & cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin are scheduled to dock to our orbiting laboratory at 9:07pm ET. More: https://t.co/MXFiI1S6pO pic.twitter.com/vPLJBm7kDe — NASA (@NASA) March 14, 2019

