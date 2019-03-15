Battle Royale: Game Fortnite libera nova mascote para usuários

Por Wellington Botelho

O game Fortnite Battle Royale agora tem uma nova mascote. A liberação foi feita pela desenvolvedora Epic Games.

O anuncio foi feito no Twitter pela empresa: “Perfeição ronronante. A nova mascote Cleopatínea está na loja!”, revelou. Confira:

