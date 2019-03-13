Passe de batalha do game Apex Legends chegará muito em breve

Estamos próximos da Season 1. O passe de batalha do game Apex Legends, concorrente direto do Fortnite, chegará muito em breve.

E a novidade deve chegar ainda neste mês. Tudo indica que será nos próximos dias, o que é uma boa notícia para os usuários.

A Note About Datamining and Season 1: https://t.co/5c7EJiYavX pic.twitter.com/jbAPEVFsTx — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) March 12, 2019

A última atualização do título, por sua vez, trouxe novidades em alguns personagens e o suários já clamam por um novo update.

O game, produzido pela Electronic Arts, já conta com mais de 50 milhões de jogadores e tornou-se um sucesso. Apex Legends, popular formato Battle Royale, está disponível para download no PlayStation 4, Xbox One e PC.

