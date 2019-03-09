Em quais plataformas eu posso jogar o 'Salve o Mundo' do Fortnite?

Por Wellington Botelho

Em quais dispositivos eu posso jogar o "Salve o Mundo" do Fortnite Battle Royale?  Está disponível em pelo menos 7 plataformas. Confira:

  • PlayStation 4
  • PlayStation4 Pro
  • Xbox One
  • Xbox One X
  • Xbox One S
  • PC
  • Mac

No entanto, segundo a Epic Games, 'Salve o Mundo' não está disponível no Nintendo Switch ou em Dispositivos Móveis.

Quais são os requisitos mínimos?

Segundo a desenvolvedora, conforme a temporada de Acesso Antecipado progredir, os requisitos mínimos mudarão para incluir mais opções de hardware.

