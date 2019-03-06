Novidade! The Division 2 divulga trailer de lançamento

A empresa francesa Ubisoft Entertainment divulgou nesta semana trailer de lançamento do videogame “Tom Clancy's The Division 2”.

O vídeo oferece uma visão geral da história do título, bem como algumas cenas de jogo que incluem o uso de novos gadgets e habilidades. Confira:

“The Division 2” estará disponível em 15 de março (sexta-feira). Inicialmente, apenas para três versões plataformas (PlayStation 4, Xbox One e PC).

From #RainbowSix to #TheDivision2, learn more about the team at Red Storm and how it’s helped define the Tom Clancy's gaming experience.

— Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) March 1, 2019