Concorrente do Fortnite, game 'Apex Legends' já tem 50 milhões de inscritos
O jogo 'Apex Legends', concorrente direto do sucesso Fortnite Battle Royale, já contabilizou um número impressionante.
O novo game, lançado no início de fevereiro deste ano, já tem mais de 50 milhões de inscritos. Ou seja, alçando o total em apenas um mês.
Apex Legends hit 50 Million players worldwide! We are humbled by all your support and can’t wait to show you what’s next. pic.twitter.com/QTDH57lfvB
— Apex Legends (@PlayApex) March 4, 2019
O anúncio foi feito pela própria desenvolvedora Electronic Arts. O jogo eletrônico free-to-play está disponível para Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 e Xbox One.
Starting now! @KingRichard, @summit1g, @drdisrespect, @dizzfila, @xQc, and more of your favorite players are competing in the Apex Legends Code Red Tournament! https://t.co/Kb0M6NdXCd #CodeRedLive pic.twitter.com/zMPFXk8Bmp
— Apex Legends (@PlayApex) March 1, 2019
LEIA TAMBÉM: