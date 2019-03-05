Concorrente do Fortnite, game 'Apex Legends' já tem 50 milhões de inscritos

Por Wellington Botelho

O jogo 'Apex Legends', concorrente direto do sucesso Fortnite Battle Royale, já contabilizou um número impressionante.

O novo game, lançado no início de fevereiro deste ano, já tem mais de 50 milhões de inscritos. Ou seja, alçando o total em apenas um mês.

O anúncio foi feito pela própria desenvolvedora Electronic Arts. O jogo eletrônico free-to-play está disponível para Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4 e Xbox One.

