Triunfo da engenharia: Crew Dragon da NASA se conecta com sucesso à Estação Espacial

A espaçonave Crew Dragon foi lançada pela Nasa (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) na madrugada de sábado (2).

LIVE NOW: The crew aboard the @Space_Station is performing final checks before opening the hatch of @SpaceX’s #CrewDragon, just as they will when welcoming astronauts. On this historic 1st flight, Dragon is carrying cargo, as well as a flag 🇺🇸. Watch: https://t.co/2oNJ7trSqo pic.twitter.com/7y9L6zq5DW — NASA (@NASA) March 3, 2019

E neste domingo, a sonda se conectou com sucesso à Estação Espacial Internacional (ISS), conforme previsto pela agência.

Astronauts on the @Space_Station welcomed the @SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft in a ceremony aboard the station. NASA astronaut @AstroAnnimal from inside Crew Dragon said, "Welcome to a new era in human spaceflight." pic.twitter.com/bICMS6yjCo — NASA Commercial Crew (@Commercial_Crew) March 3, 2019

A equipe de astronautas, membros da tripulação a bordo do laboratório orbital, abriu a escotilha para ligar os dois objetos.

The hatch is open! At 8:07am ET, crew members aboard our orbiting laboratory opened the hatch between @SpaceX’s #CrewDragon spacecraft and the @Space_Station. Watch: https://t.co/oJKHgK8eV7 pic.twitter.com/NKFisziToV — NASA (@NASA) March 3, 2019

Foi a primeira espaçonave americana que atracou autonomamente ao laboratório em órbita. Foi realizado um voo não tripulado.

Astronauts on the @Space_Station have opened the hatch on @SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft! The station crew can now go inside the first American spacecraft to autonomously dock to the orbiting laboratory. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/z2rP5MWCqu — NASA Commercial Crew (@Commercial_Crew) March 3, 2019

