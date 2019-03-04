Triunfo da engenharia: Crew Dragon da NASA se conecta com sucesso à Estação Espacial

Por Wellington Botelho

A espaçonave Crew Dragon foi lançada pela Nasa (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) na madrugada de sábado (2).

E neste domingo, a sonda se conectou com sucesso à Estação Espacial Internacional (ISS), conforme previsto pela agência.

A equipe de astronautas, membros da tripulação a bordo do laboratório orbital, abriu a escotilha para ligar os dois objetos.

Foi a primeira espaçonave americana que atracou autonomamente ao laboratório em órbita. Foi realizado um voo não tripulado.

LEIA TAMBÉM:

NASA captura momento em que gravidade une galáxias separadas

 

Conteúdo Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo