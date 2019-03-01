Banda Weezer ganha ilha temática no game Fortnite Battle Royale

A banda americana Weezer, popular grupo de rock, ganhou uma ilha temática no popular game Fortnite Battle Royale.

A novidade foi liberada na temporada 8 do famoso jogo. A nova season foi liberada pela Epic Games nesta quinta-feira (28).

O novo local é chamado de "Weezer World". Eles também lançaram o novo álbum, The Black Album, no game. Confira teaser:

There is a new @Weezer themed island in @FortniteGame season 8 which is also playing the new album @RiversCuomo pic.twitter.com/tgNI3jDjr7

— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) February 28, 2019