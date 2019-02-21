Jovem constrói um disco de duelo de “Yu-Gi-Oh! Gx” no mundo real

Por Wellington Botelho

O canal Crafty Transformer publicou um vídeo da construção e operação desta réplica, feita inteiramente de papelão e na forma da Academia Disco do Yu-Gi-Oh! GX.

O material, com um pouco mais 10 minutos de duração, foi publicado nesta semana no YouTube. Confira o vídeo explicativo:

