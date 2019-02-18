LG acha que é muito cedo para seus smartphones dobráveis

A empresa sul-coreana LG conquistou muitos holofotes no início deste ano. Tudo após o boate de que ela apresentaria um telefone de tela dobrável em 2019.

No entanto, isso não deve acontecer. Descobriu-se que a empresa não tem a intenção de apresentar um produto desse tipo neste momento.

Brian Kwon, chefe da divisão de telefonia móvel, disse ao jornal Korean Times que a LG acredita que é muito cedo para tentar lançar celulares com telas flexíveis/dobráveis.

“A demanda do mercado de telefones inteligentes deverá ser em torno de 1 milhão de unidades por ano”, disse o executivo.

“Mas agora o principal problema da LG no negócio de smartphones é recuperar sua posição no mercado”. Dada esta situação, é muito cedo para a LG lançar um smartphone dobrável. Apesar disso, a empresa deve lançar um celular com tecnologia 5G.

