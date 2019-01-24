Vazam novas imagens do Samsung Galaxy S10; lançamento deve ocorrer nos próximos dias
O Galaxy S10, um dos smartphones mais esperados do ano, será lançado nos próximos dias. E novas imagens vazadas revelam como será o novo aparelho celular, segundo informações do site 91mobiles.
Serão quatro versos do novo aparelho celular. As imagens são do S10 (modelo padrão) e S10 +. É possível ver furos no visor para a câmera frontal. O modelo maior abriga dois sensores. Confira:
A configuração da câmera traseira é exatamente a mesma em ambos os smartphones com três lentes alinhadas horizontalmente. Confira:
A grade inferior mostra ambos os smartphones com uma porta USB tipo C, conector de 3,5 mm, grade de alto-falante e microfone.
De acordo com relatos anteriores, o Galaxy S10 terá um display de 5,8 polegadas, enquanto o Plus terá um display maior de 6,1 polegadas.
