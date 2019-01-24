'Meizu Zero' é o primeiro smartphone sem porta de carregamento, botões ou alto-falantes

'Meizu Zero' é o primeiro smartphone sem um único recorte. Ele não tem entrada para carregamento, botões ou alto-falantes, conforme revelou o site 9to5google.

O celular foi projetado, pela chinesa Meizu, como uma simples placa de metal e vidro. O aparelho usa sensores capacitivos de toque.

Meizu

Para substituir o alto-falante, usa um transdutor piezoelétrico para transformar o monitor AMOLED de 5,9 polegadas em um alto-falante.

No lugar de um SIM padrão, é usado a tecnologia eSIM. Quanto à porta de carregamento, a empresa implementou um carregamento sem fio rápido.

Ele tem sensor de impressão digital e também é resistente a agua, segundo a marca. Tem uma câmera frontal de 20MP e uma dupla de 12MP / 20MP na parte traseira.

Há também um chipset Snapdragon 845. No entanto, ainda não temos informações sobre disponibilidade ou preço do celular (Se chegará no Brasil ou ficará apenas no mercado asiático).

