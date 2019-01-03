FOTO: veja a nova tatuagem de Justin Bieber num lugar que vai te impressionar
Justin Bieber tem uma histórico de gratidão a Deus. Dois meses depois que surgiu a notícia que o ganhador de um Grammy tinha uma nova tatuagem facial, o artista responsável pela arte compartilhou uma foto no Instagram do cantor pop.
“2018 was a lot of work for me. Both in tattooing and inner work I thought I would never have to face. So many times wanting to give up asking God to take me home. But then I’m reminded what my purpose in this world is through people like you who get tattooed by me and share your life of struggles, anxieties, lost love ones, memories and victories through these little tattoos that have some of the biggest meaning behind them. Thank you. Thank you to my clients who have become some of my best friends. I love you all! Gods grace is sufficient in our weakness and it is by Gods love we are here for 2019!” -jonboy
O artista responsável pelo trabalho, Jonathan JonBoy Valena, comentou o quanto estava feliz pelas conquistas de 2018, e o quanto se sentia abençoado de poder fazer a diferença na vida de tantas pessoas tatuando recordações das tantas lutas, ansiedade, amores, lembranças e vitórias.
Bieber já passou por centenas de horas fazendo trabalho artístico, a grande maioria em homenagem a Deus e a religião.