FOTO: veja a nova tatuagem de Justin Bieber num lugar que vai te impressionar

Por Rodrigo Almeida

Justin Bieber tem uma histórico de gratidão a Deus. Dois meses depois que surgiu a notícia que o ganhador de um Grammy tinha uma nova tatuagem facial, o artista responsável pela arte compartilhou uma foto no Instagram do cantor pop.

O artista responsável pelo trabalho, Jonathan JonBoy Valena, comentou o quanto estava feliz pelas conquistas de 2018, e o quanto se sentia abençoado de poder fazer a diferença na vida de tantas pessoas tatuando recordações das tantas lutas, ansiedade, amores, lembranças e vitórias.

Bieber já passou por centenas de horas fazendo trabalho artístico, a grande maioria em homenagem a Deus e a religião.

