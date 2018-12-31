Divulgação
K-pop: Jimin do grupo BTS lança primeira música solo
Por Wellington Botelho
Divulgação
Os fãs do grupo sul-coreano BTS ganharam um grande presente de fim de ano. A surpresa movimentou as redes sociais.
O jovem Jimin, membro boy band de k-pop, divulgou neste domingo (30) a sua primeira música autoral.
#JIMIN#약속https://t.co/gMM86h6TRF
— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) December 30, 2018
Sem dúvida, a produção caiu no gosto dos seguidores da banda. Escrita em parceria com RM, 'Promise' e produzida por Slow Rabbit. Confira:
LEIA TAMBÉM:
- #BrazilWantsLoveYourselfTour
- #BTSatMGA
- #BTSCulturalMeritMedal
- #BTSnaCinemark
- #BTSonGMA
- (G) I-DLE
- 10cm
- 2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode III The Wings Tour
- 25 de agosto
- 2NE1
- AAA2018
- álbum What is Love?
- América
- America's Got Talent BTS
- America’s Got Talent
- AOA
- Apink
- apl.de.ap
- Army Bts
- Ásia
- Asia Artist Awards de 2018
- atriz
- atriz de Game Of Thrones
- Bangtan Boys
- Best Recording Package
- Best Recording Package BTS
- Big Hit Entertainment
- Billboard 200
- Billboard 200 BTS
- Black Eyed Peas
- Black Eyed Peas BTS
- Black Eyed Peas e BTS
- Black Pink
- Blood Sweat & Tears
- boy band
- boy band BTS
- boy band coreana
- Bradley Cooper
- brandi carlile
- BTOB
- BTS
- BTS 2018
- BTS 25 de agosto
- BTS AAA 2018
- BTS AAA2018
- BTS America's Got Talent
- BTS bate recorde com DNA
- BTS bate recorde histórico
- BTS bate recorde histórico com single "DNA"
- BTS Best Recording Package
- BTS Billboard 200
- BTS Brasil
- BTS Brasil 2019
- BTS e Charlie
- BTS e Charlie Puth
- BTS e Exo
- BTS Epiphany
- BTS fandon
- BTS Fifa
- BTS Generation Unlimited
- BTS Grammy 2019
- BTS LG
- BTS Love Yourself
- BTS memes
- BTS na França
- BTS no AAA 2018
- BTS no AAA2018
- BTS no America's Got Talent
- BTS no Asia Artist Awards de 2018
- BTS no Brasil
- BTS no MAMA 2018
- BTS no MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards
- BTS no V Live
- BTS nos Estados Unidos
- BTS nos EUA
- BTS ONU
- bts stan
- BTS Teen Choice Awards
- bts views
- BTS World Tour: Love Yourself
- Burn the Stage
- Burn the Stage BTS
- Canadá
- capital da Coreia do Sul
- Cardi B
- Chaeyoung
- Charlie Puth
- Childish Gambino
- Chungha
- copa do mundo
- Copa do Mundo FIFA 2018
- coréia do sul
- Dahyun
- documentário BTS
- Drake
- drake grammy
- Epiphany
- Epiphany BTS
- europa
- EXO
- Exo Fifa
- Exo Power
- Fake Love
- Fake Love - BTS
- fandon
- fandon BTS
- fanfic imagine bts
- fifa
- fifa 2018
- Filme do BTS
- Filme do BTS no Brasil
- fotos de jungkook
- Game of Thrones
- GANCHA
- ganhadores do grammy
- Generation Unlimited
- Generation Unlimited BTS
- genie music awards
- GIFÃO
- glenn close
- Good Morning America
- GOT7
- grammy
- grammy 2018
- grammy 2019
- Grammy 2019 BTS
- grammy 2019 indicados
- grammy awards 2019
- grammy indicados
- grammy indicados 2019
- grammy nominations
- grammy nominees
- grammy nominees 2019
- grammy vencedores
- Grammys
- grupo
- grupo 2NE1
- Grupo Black Eyed Peas
- Grupo BTS
- h.e.r
- Harry Connick Jr
- he Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
- Honne
- https://www.metrojornal.com.br/entretenimento/2018/11/23/grupo-bts-supera-one-direction-com-filme-burn-stage-movie.html
- Hwang Chi Yeol
- indicações grammy 2019
- indicados
- indicados ao grammy
- indicados ao grammy 2019
- indicados grammy
- indicados grammy 2019
- iza grammy
- J-Hope
- Jamie Dornan
- Jeongyeon
- Jihyo
- Jimin
- Jin
- Jungkook
- K-pop
- Kendrick Lamar
- Kim Nam-joon
- Kim Yeon Ja e Celeb Five
- Lady Gaga
- lady gaga shallow
- LG BTS
- LG Q7 BTS Edition
- Love Yourself
- Love Yourself: Answer
- Love Yourself: Tear
- Love Yourself: Tear BTS
- Lovelyz
- Maisie Williams
- Maisie Williams Game Of Thrones
- MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards
- MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards BTS
- memes
- memes BTS
- mga
- mga 2018 kpop
- MIC Drop
- MIC Drop do grupo BTS
- Michael Strahan
- mina
- momo
- MOMOLAND
- Mono
- Mono BTS
- Monsta X
- Moon Jae-in
- nagoya dome bts 2019
- Nasce Uma Estrela
- Naver Green Factory
- Nayeon
- NCT 127
- Nicki Minaj
- Norazo
- novo álbum
- novo album do bts
- NU'EST W
- Oh My Girl
- ONU BTS
- post malone
- prêmio grammy
- presidente sul-coreano
- presidente sul-coreano Moon Jae In
- quem vc seria do bts
- rapper americana
- rapper americana Nicki Minaj
- rede abc
- Reputation
- RM
- Robin Roberts
- Rosamund Pike
- Roy Kim
- Run BTS IS BACK! 2019 Teaser
- Sana
- Sebastian Stan
- Shawn Mendes
- single "DNA"
- Steve Aoki
- Steve Aoki revela remix de BTS
- Suga
- sul-coreano Moon Jae In
- Sunmi
- Taboo
- Teen Choice Awards
- Teen Choice Awards 2018
- Teen Choice Awards BTS
- Teen Choice BTS
- The Beatles For The 21st Century
- The Black Eyed Peas
- The Black Eyed Peas BTS
- The Boyz
- The Graham Norton Show
- The Graham Norton Show BTS]
- the tonight show
- The Tonight Show BTS
- The Tonight Show Starring
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
- The Truth Untold
- Tomorrowland
- Tour BTS
- Trafalgar Releasing
- Trending Topics
- TWICE
- Tzuyu
- V Live
- V Live BTS
- Veludo Vermelho
- vencedores grammy 2018
- videoclipe
- videoclipe de Epiphany
- videoclipe Epiphany
- views
- views bts
- views youtube
- vingadores
- VIXX
- vlive
- Wanna One
- weezer
- What is Love?
- Whoopi Goldberg
- will.iam
- With Nell
- With Nell e Honne
- WJSN (Garotas Cósmicas)
- Yong Junhyung
Conteúdo Patrocinado