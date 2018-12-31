K-pop: Jimin do grupo BTS lança primeira música solo

Por Wellington Botelho

Os fãs do grupo sul-coreano BTS ganharam um grande presente de fim de ano. A surpresa movimentou as redes sociais.

O jovem Jimin, membro boy band de k-pop, divulgou neste domingo (30) a sua primeira música autoral.

Sem dúvida, a produção caiu no gosto dos seguidores da banda. Escrita em parceria com RM, 'Promise' e produzida por Slow Rabbit. Confira:

