Onde assistir ao vivo o jogo Portsmouth x Arsenal pela Copa da Inglaterra

#Repost @aubameyang97 ・・・ I Woke up This Morning praying as usual and i thanks God for what he gave me. An incredible Family and you Fans are part of it 🙏🏽 thanks for all the messages and the love i received since yesterday. Football is great Even if he gives you sometimes Strange emotions but i Take it as a lesson again and keep my head up Season’s Not over yet 🙏🏽we’ll fight as a Team Till the end.