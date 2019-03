Liga Europa: onde assistir ao vivo online o jogo ARSENAL X RENNES

View this post on Instagram

🔥 O V E R M A R S ⁣🔥 ⁣ We went to Old Trafford nine points behind Manchester United, but with three games in hand. A Marc Overmars winner gave us the victory and from there we would go on to complete the double, winning the league and defeating Newcastle United to win the 1997/98 FA Cup. ⁣ ⁣ ⁣ #OnThisDay #Overmars #Arsenal #AFC #WeAreTheArsenal