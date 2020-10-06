Famosos lamentam a morte de Eddie Van Halen
O guitarrista Eddie Van Halen, uma lendas do rock e fundador da banda Van Halen faleceu nesta terça-feira vítima de câncer.
Há mais de 10 anos o músico lutava contra a doença, que começou na garganta e se espalhou para outros órgãos.
Ele faleceu no Hospital St. Johm, em Santa Monica, nos Estados Unidos, acompanhado da esposa, do irmão e do filho.
Veja algumas manifestações de famosos sobre a morte do guitarrista:
Oh NO! Speechless. A trailblazer and someone who always gave everything to his music. A good soul. I remember first…
Eddie Van Halen dead: Ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli leads emotional tributes https://t.co/TzGtMaD5qV pic.twitter.com/CHEzvQlE3b
Eddie Van Halen was a guitar superhero. A true virtuoso. A stunningly good musician and composer. Looking up to him as a young kid was one of the driving forces in my needing to pick up a guitar. I was so blown away watching him exert such control and expression over his instrument. Learning to play the guitar taught me so many things, but still absolutely nothing about how to play like Eddie Van Halen. And for that reason, I never stopped watching him in adolescent awe and wonder, and I promise you I never will. So very sad to learn of his passing. My love to his family, his bandmates, his friends and his crew. EVH FOREVER ♥️
RIP Eddie Van…
Crushed. So fucking crushed. RIP Eddie Van Halen. You changed our world. You were the Mozart of rock guitar. Travel safe rockstar.
Heartbroken and speechless. My love to the family. pic.twitter.com/MQMueMF2XO
I’m just devastated to hear the news of the passing of my dear friend Eddie Van Halen. He fought a long and hard battle with his cancer right to the very end. Eddie was one of a very special kind of person, a really great friend. Rest In Peace my dear friend till we meet again. pic.twitter.com/Qs8tsLPANJ
I'm tearful. Fucking, fucking, fucking cancer. Eddie Van Halen gone too soon. Total rock legend. Never met him but admired completely. Jump is a jam! https://t.co/IS63qxMxLY
Rest in peace guitar legend Eddie Van Halen. 💔 We will miss you. #fuckcancer @eddievanhalen #eddievanhalen pic.twitter.com/S4vnN3tyWc
