Famosos lamentam a morte de Eddie Van Halen

Por Metro Jornal

O guitarrista Eddie Van Halen, uma lendas do rock e fundador da banda Van Halen faleceu nesta terça-feira vítima de câncer.

Há mais de 10 anos o músico lutava contra a doença, que começou na garganta e se espalhou para outros órgãos.

Ele faleceu no Hospital St. Johm, em Santa Monica, nos Estados Unidos, acompanhado da esposa, do irmão e do filho.

Veja algumas manifestações de famosos sobre a morte do guitarrista:

Oh NO! Speechless. A trailblazer and someone who always gave everything to his music. A good soul. I remember first…

Posted by Paul Stanley on Tuesday, October 6, 2020

RIP Eddie Van…

Posted by Brian May on Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Novo Iphone deve chegar com recurso de 5G; veja data de lançamento

Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo