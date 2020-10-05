The Witcher: Henry Cavill divulga fotos da segunda temporada na Netflix

Por Metro Jornal

O ator Henry Cavill, que faz o protagonista Geralt na série ‘The Witcher’, divulgou nesta segunda-feira duas imagens do seu personagem para a segunda temporada.

A produção, interrompida em março com a pandemia de covid-19, foi retomada e a previsão de lançamento é para meados de 2021.

A segunda temporada de The Wwitcher deve ter oito episódios, com vários outros atores se juntado ao elenco principal. Cavill, Anya Chalotra (Yennefer) e Freya Allan (Ciri) retornam para a segunda temporada.

Além da nova temporada, a Netflix anunciou uma prequela (pré-sequência) que mostrará a vida do primeiro bruxo.

Veja as imagens:

