The Witcher: Henry Cavill divulga fotos da segunda temporada na Netflix
O ator Henry Cavill, que faz o protagonista Geralt na série ‘The Witcher’, divulgou nesta segunda-feira duas imagens do seu personagem para a segunda temporada.
A produção, interrompida em março com a pandemia de covid-19, foi retomada e a previsão de lançamento é para meados de 2021.
A segunda temporada de The Wwitcher deve ter oito episódios, com vários outros atores se juntado ao elenco principal. Cavill, Anya Chalotra (Yennefer) e Freya Allan (Ciri) retornam para a segunda temporada.
Além da nova temporada, a Netflix anunciou uma prequela (pré-sequência) que mostrará a vida do primeiro bruxo.
Veja as imagens:
"'It may turn out,’ said the white-haired man a moment later, ‘that their comrades or cronies may ask what befell these evil men. Tell them the Wolf bit them. The White Wolf. And add that they should keep glancing over their shoulders. One day they’ll look back and see the Wolf.’" – From the writings of Andrzej Sapkowski @WitcherNetflix #Witcher2