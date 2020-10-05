The Witcher: Henry Cavill divulga fotos da segunda temporada na Netflix

View this post on Instagram

"'It may turn out,’ said the white-haired man a moment later, ‘that their comrades or cronies may ask what befell these evil men. Tell them the Wolf bit them. The White Wolf. And add that they should keep glancing over their shoulders. One day they’ll look back and see the Wolf.’" – From the writings of Andrzej Sapkowski @WitcherNetflix #Witcher2