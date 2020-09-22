Mãe do ator Sylvester Stallone morre aos 98 anos
Jackie Stallone, mãe do famoso ator de Hollywood Sylvester Stallone, morreu aos 98 anos, de causas não divulgadas.
Além de Sylvester, Jackie teve mais três filhos, Tomy, Frankie e Toni Ann. Segundo seus filhos, ela morreu enquanto dormia.
Seu filho Frankie fez uma postagem nas redes sociais homenageando a mãe. “Ela foi uma mulher extraordinária corajosa que trabalhava todos os dias cheia de coragem”, disse.
This morning my brothers and I lost our mother Jackie Stallone . She was the mother to four children, Tommy, Sylvester, Frankie and my late sister Toni Ann. She was a remarkable woman working out everyday full of spunk and fearless . She died in her sleep as she had wished. It was hard not to like her, she was very eccentric and flamboyant person. She was born on November 29 th 1921 in Washington DC ,she lived through prohibition , the depression and World War II . I would talk to her for hours about the 20's 30's and 40's. It was a history lesson. Her mind was as sharp as a razor till the day she died. She never wore a mask a true revolutionary gal . I guess I'm drowning my emotions in tears and to much vino. But when you've known someone for 70 yrs it tough and sad. She had seven grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren . My brother Sylvester took care of her like a Queen for all of her life. I will never be able to call my mom again or have her yell at me why I never got married . But we all loved her and her sprit to survive and prevail . I'll miss you always mommy. @officialslystallone
A última postagem de Jackie nas redes sociais foi feita há oito semanas, uma foto de Sylvester Stallone com seu cão Butkus, que ficou famoso quando apareceu como o cachorro de Rocky Balboa no cinema.