Grey’s Anatomy: Novidade! Quem é o personagem da série que entrou para o universo Marvel?

View this post on Instagram

I guess the arrow’s out of the quiver, Yes, thats right, I am now officially apart of the @marvel universe as 🎯 “Clint Barton AKA Hawkeye”. 🎯 It was truly an honor to work on this game, and to bring this character to life. As a gamer and comic book fan myself finally being able to be apart of something that until now I was always a viewer was incredible. Thanks so much to @atlas_talent for their tremendous faith in me. Thanks to @crystaldynamics @squareenixusa for being such an incredible team to work with. The game is @playavengers and it comes out in TWO DAYS, September 4th. Hawkeye will be apart of the first of many DLC content along side the Kate Bishop storyline. I can’t wait to play, I can’t wait to meet you all there, and thank you so much to all the fans, I hope you are happy with what we did with Hawkeye, he is such an amazing character. Enjoy! If any of you have questions about the game/character/process please hit me up in the comments! Love you all so much! #hawkeye #marvelsavengers #avengers #marvel #marveluniverse #videogame #clintbarton 🎯 🎯 🎯 🎯 🎯