Morre, aos 42 anos, Chadwick Boseman, o protagonista de Pantera Negra
Chadwick Boseman, protagonista de "Pantera Negra", morreu nesta sexta-feira (28), aos 42 anos. O ator, diretor e roteirista norte-americano sofria de câncer de cólon, que tratou nos últimos quatro anos. A informação foi confirmada nos perfis oficiais de Boseman nas redes sociais.
Durante a pandemia, o ator apareceu muito magro em publicações recentes nas redes sociais e provocou preocupação nos fãs do herói da Marvel.
Nascido na Carolina do Sul, Boseman começou a se dedicar às artes cênicas ainda no ensino médio, quando escreveu sua primeira peça. Ele frequentou a Howard University e se formou em Belas Artes.
O ator foi diagnosticado com câncer no estágio III, já avançado, em 2016. Segundo o anúncio, o intérprete de T'Challa morreu em casa, ao lado da mulher e da família.
Ele completaria 43 anos em 29 de novembro.
View this post on Instagram
It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. Photo Credit: @samjonespictures