Morre, aos 42 anos, Chadwick Boseman, o protagonista de Pantera Negra

Por Angela Correa

Chadwick Boseman, protagonista de "Pantera Negra", morreu nesta sexta-feira (28), aos 42 anos. O ator, diretor e roteirista norte-americano sofria de câncer de cólon, que tratou nos últimos quatro anos. A informação foi confirmada nos perfis oficiais de Boseman nas redes sociais.

Durante a pandemia, o ator apareceu muito magro em publicações recentes nas redes sociais e provocou preocupação nos fãs do herói da Marvel.

Nascido na Carolina do Sul, Boseman começou a se dedicar às artes cênicas ainda no ensino médio, quando escreveu sua primeira peça. Ele frequentou a Howard University e se formou em Belas Artes.

O ator foi diagnosticado com câncer no estágio III, já avançado, em 2016. Segundo o anúncio, o intérprete de T'Challa morreu em casa, ao lado da mulher e da família.

Ele completaria 43 anos em 29 de novembro.

 

It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman.⁣ ⁣ Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. ⁣ ⁣ A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. ⁣ ⁣ It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. ⁣ ⁣ He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. ⁣ ⁣ The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. ⁣ ⁣ Photo Credit: @samjonespictures

