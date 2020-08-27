Nasce filha de Katy Perry e Orlando Bloom
A cantora Katy Perry deu à luz sua primeira filha, Daisy Dove Bloom. A informação foi divulgada pela Unicef, organização na qual a artista e seu marido, Orlando Bloom, são embaixadores.
"Estamos flutuando com amor e admiração com a chegada segura e saudável de nossa filha", disse o casal. “Mas sabemos que somos os sortudos e nem todos podem ter uma experiência de parto tão tranquila como a nossa. Comunidades ao redor do mundo ainda enfrentam escassez de profissionais de saúde e a cada onze segundos morre uma mulher grávida ou um recém-nascido, principalmente de causas evitáveis."
Katy Perry e Orlando Bloom também compartilharam, por meio da Unicef, que criaram uma página de doações para apoiar crianças do mundo todo.
Daisy é a primeira filha da cantora. Já Orlando Bloom é pai de Flynn, de 9 anos, de sua relação com Miranda Kerr.
Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.