Criadores de 'Avatar' deixam produção de live-action da Netflix

Well, friends… there you have it. Big sigh. 💔⬇️💔 I'm sure many of you will understandably want to know more and will ask me questions in the comments, here and on subsequent posts and live-streams and in-person encounters and everywhere else ad infinitum. I wish I could explain things in greater detail, but the above statement is really all I can say about the matter so I won't be answering any of those. I encourage you to head over to my partner Michael DiMartino's account to get his take on our departure too: @mike_dante_d Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all of the Avatar: The Last Airbender fans, and I'm sorry our involvement in the live-action project did not work out. Time to get on with my life. Onward and upward. 💙 Love, Bryan