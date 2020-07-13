Kelly Preston morre aos 57 anos
A atriz Kelly Preston, esposa de John Travolta, morreu neste domingo (12), aos 57 anos, por complicações de um câncer de mama.
Preston era conhecida por seus papéis em filmes como "Irmãos Gêmeos" (1988), "Jerry Maguire: A Grande Virada" (1996) e "A Reconquista" (2000). Seu último papel foi em "Gotti: O Chefe da Máfia"(2018), ao lado do marido.
Nas redes sociais, John Travolta publicou uma foto e um texto em homenagem a esposa. "É com peso no coração que informo que a minha linda esposa Kelly perdeu sua batalha de dois anos contra o câncer de mama. Ela travou uma luta corajosa com o amor e o apoio de muitos", escreveu.
"O amor e a vida de Kelly sempre serão lembrados. Vou tirar um tempo para estar lá pelos meus filhos que perderam a mãe deles, então perdoem-me com antecedência se você não tiver notícias nossas por um tempo", completou.
It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT