10 imagens da pequena princesa Charlotte que fizeram sucesso; neta de Lady Di
As atenções sempre estão voltadas para a pequena princesa Charlotte, neta de Lady Di. Ela sempre chama a atenção dos usuários, por suas características parecidas com a avó.
Pensando nisso, separamos dez imagens fofas da pequena integrante da coroa que foram compartilhadas no Instagram pela página oficial ‘@KensingtonRoyal’. Confira:
As we approach the end of #VolunteersWeek The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photo taken by The Duchess as they played their own part in the national volunteering effort. In April, The Duke and Duchess and their family visited the Sandringham Estate where they packed up and delivered food parcels to isolated pensioners in the local area. Today Her Majesty The Queen has sent a message to volunteers around the world — visit @TheRoyalFamily to read the message in full.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share four new photographs of Princess Charlotte ahead of her fifth birthday tomorrow. The images were taken by The Duchess as the family helped to pack up and deliver food packages for isolated pensioners in the local area.
To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart – we are thinking of you all at this difficult time. Happy Mother’s Day 🌷 • 1. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children in Norfolk. 2. Diana, Princess of Wales, with her children Prince William and Prince Harry. 3. Carole Middleton with her daughter Catherine. 4. A card from Prince George to his mother this Mother’s Day. • Photos © @mattporteous / Jayne Fincher / The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge
