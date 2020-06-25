Disney troca atração baseada em filme racista por brinquedo de 'A Princesa e o Sapo'
A "Splash Mountain", popular atração dos parques da Disney na Califórnia e na Flórida, será destruída por conta do teor racista do filme que a inspirou. De acordo com a gigante do entretenimento em comunicado divulgado nesta quinta-feira (25), os designers já trabalham na remodelação do brinquedo, que será baseado agora em "A Princesa e o Sapo"
O brinquedo foi baseado em "A Canção do Sul", longa-metragem lançado em 1946 que conta com atores negros contracenando com personagens de animação. Não é de hoje que a produção é criticada, principalmente por romantizar uma época de extrema segregação racial, logo após a Guerra Civil.
A Disney reconheceu recentemente a problemática opção de manter a Splash Mountain ainda em atividade. Já havia anunciado que "A Canção do Sul"não seria exibido em nenhuma plataforma, inclusive a Disney+. O filme chegou a ganhar um Oscar de melhor canção, por"Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah,"
Derrubado o ícone racista dentro dos parques, começa agora, 74 anos depois, a era de Tiana, a primeira princesa negra das animações Disney.
