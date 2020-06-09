Selena Gomez inicia uma luta digital
Selena Gomez decidiu usar seu Instagram, com 179 milhões de seguidores, para iniciar uma luta digital em prol das pessoas pretas.
O assassinato de George Floyd em Minneapolis, Minnesota, gerou uma revolta profunda na cantora. Por isso, há uma semana, a cantora anunciou, compartilhando uma imagem que dizia “vidas negras importam” que tentaria encontrar uma maneira para ser útil a causa antirracista.
I have spent the last 24 hours just trying to process this all. Nothing anyone says can take back what has happened. But we can and must all make sure to take action. Too many black lives have been taken from us for far too long. They deserve better. They deserve to be heard. We all need to do better and not sit in silence as this injustice continues. #blacklivesmatter #justiceforgeorgefloyd #icantbreathe Photo: Pacific Press
"Passei as últimas 24 horas tentando processar tudo isso. Nada que alguém diga pode compensar o que aconteceu. Mas podemos e devemos garantir que tomemos medidas. Muitas vidas foram tiradas de nós por muito tempo. Eles merecem algo melhor. Eles merecem ser ouvidos. Todos temos que fazer melhor e não ficar quietos enquanto essa injustiça continuar".
I have been struggling to know the right things to say to get the word out about this important moment in history. After thinking about how best to use my social media, I decided that we all need to hear more from Black voices. Over the next few days I will be highlighting influential leaders and giving them a chance to take over my Instagram so that they can speak directly to all of us. We all have an obligation to do better and we can start by listening with an open heart and mind. ⠀ ⠀ Image Credit: “Speak With Confidence” — Charly Palmer (@charlylpalmer)
Em seguida, a cantora anunciou que usaria seu perfil para que vários líderes de influenciadores na luta contra a discriminação racial usassem sua grande plataforma digital para divulgar suas mensagens.