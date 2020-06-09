Selena Gomez inicia uma luta digital

Por Metro Jornal

Selena Gomez decidiu usar seu Instagram, com 179 milhões de seguidores, para iniciar uma luta digital em prol das pessoas pretas.

O assassinato de George Floyd em Minneapolis, Minnesota, gerou uma revolta profunda na cantora. Por isso, há uma semana, a cantora anunciou, compartilhando uma imagem que dizia “vidas negras importam” que tentaria encontrar uma maneira para ser útil a causa antirracista.

"Passei as últimas 24 horas tentando processar tudo isso. Nada que alguém diga pode compensar o que aconteceu. Mas podemos e devemos garantir que tomemos medidas. Muitas vidas foram tiradas de nós por muito tempo. Eles merecem algo melhor. Eles merecem ser ouvidos. Todos temos que fazer melhor e não ficar quietos enquanto essa injustiça continuar".

Em seguida, a cantora anunciou que usaria seu perfil para que vários líderes de influenciadores na luta contra a discriminação racial usassem sua grande plataforma digital para divulgar suas mensagens.

