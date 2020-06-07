Amybeth McNulty, atriz de Anne With An E, adota novo visual incrível
Por Metro Jornal
Amybeth McNulty que interpreta a personagem principal na série Anne With An E decidiu mudar o visual durante a quarentena. Ela que está isolada na casa de seus avós, cortou o cabelo no modelo chanel.
Confira o novo visual da atriz
Thank you for 2 million!!! Because we’ve reached this milestone together I would love if you could join me in donating to @refugecharity , a UK based charity that assists in giving specialist support to those suffering domestic violence. (The link to donate will be in my bio!) During this peculiar time it is so important for us to stick together even when we’re apart. Again, thank you so much and I hope you all stay safe and well❤️
