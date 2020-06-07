Amybeth McNulty, atriz de Anne With An E, adota novo visual incrível

Por Metro Jornal

Amybeth McNulty que interpreta a personagem principal na série Anne With An E decidiu mudar o visual durante a quarentena. Ela que está isolada na casa de seus avós, cortou o cabelo no modelo chanel.

Confira o novo visual da atriz

