Fotógrafo revela o segredo da princesa Diana para tirar boas fotos
A princesa Diana sempre aparecia belíssima nas fotos, até mesmo nas tiradas por paparazzi. Isso era possível, pois ela contava com um segredo.
O fotógrafo real Tim Rooke, explicou em entrevista ao "Us Weekly", que as fotos bem sucedidas de Diana ocorriam, pois ela “sempre se virava ou olhava para trás antes de entrar no prédio – esse último olhar sempre produziu ótimas fotos dela”, explicou.
14 April 1986: Princess Diana visits Vienna Burgh Theatre, during an official trip to Austria. The princess wore an emerald and diamond earrings set in platinum, in the Art Deco style, with a diamond necklace featuring The Prince of Wales's feathers, which were given to her as a gift from her husband ■ 14 أبريل 1986: اﻷميرة ديانا تزور مسرح بيرغ بالعاصمة النمساوية فيينا. وقد ارتدت اﻷميرة عقدا مرصعا باﻷلماس يحمل الشعار الرسمي لإمارة ويلز وقرطين من اﻷلماس والزمرد، حصلت عليهما كهدية من زوجها اﻷمير تشارلز
“Eu acho que fiz uma foto dela, foi no aniversário de 36 anos, que infelizmente foi seu último. Ela foi à Galeria Tate e houve uma recepção e ela acabou se virando, pouco antes de entrar, e a imagem ficou absolutamente ótima”, disse.
1990: An official portrait of Princess Diana, taken by French born celebrity photographer Patrick Demarchlier ■ 1990: صورة رسمية لﻷميرة ديانا بعدسة مصور المشاهير الفرنسي باتريك ديمارشليير