Fotógrafo revela o segredo da princesa Diana para tirar boas fotos

14 April 1986: Princess Diana visits Vienna Burgh Theatre, during an official trip to Austria. The princess wore an emerald and diamond earrings set in platinum, in the Art Deco style, with a diamond necklace featuring The Prince of Wales's feathers, which were given to her as a gift from her husband ■ 14 أبريل 1986: اﻷميرة ديانا تزور مسرح بيرغ بالعاصمة النمساوية فيينا. وقد ارتدت اﻷميرة عقدا مرصعا باﻷلماس يحمل الشعار الرسمي لإمارة ويلز وقرطين من اﻷلماس والزمرد، حصلت عليهما كهدية من زوجها اﻷمير تشارلز